WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez sends out a three-word message following her recent loss

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez recently thanked the crowd following her match at Canton.

On the recent episode of the WWE Live Event, held at Canton, Ohio, Rodriguez faced her on-screen rival, Nia Jax in a singles match. After a rough brawl, Jax secured victory by defeating Rodriguez in a hard-hitting contest.

Following her bout against Jax, Raquel took to social media to showcase her gratefulness towards the fans. She thanked the audience for cheering for her despite her loss at the event.

"THANK YOU CANTON!" wrote Rodriguez.

Check out a screengrab of Raquel Rodriguez's Instagram story below:

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez spoke about the curse on the women's tag team title

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez recently opened up about her thoughts on the women's tag team championship.

While speaking in an interview on The Dallas Morning News, Rodriguez mentioned that although she doesn't believe in superstitions, she does think that the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship is probably cursed.

Raquel added how she, alongside Liv Morgan, had planned on holding on to the belt, and give it the recognition it deserves. The duo wanted the championship to be on the same level as other championships in the industry.

"You know, I don’t like to be too superstitious. But yeah, I do. I do think there is a little bit of a curse on the women’s tag team division. Liv [Morgan] and I, from the very beginning when we started tagging together, we told each other that this was something we wanted to build up. We wanted to make the women’s tag team titles something as important. They should be on the same level, on the same pedestal as the World Women’s Championship, as any championship really on the WWE roster, even the men’s ones," said Raquel Rodriguez.

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Rodriguez in the near future.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comments section below.

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.