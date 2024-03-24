WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez shares reassuring one-word message amid absence from the company 

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez recently took to social media to share a new post with a one-word message.

After being on a hiatus for several months, Rodriguez returned before Elimination Chamber: Perth. She participated in the 2024 Women's Chamber Match but could not reign supreme. The former champion hasn't competed inside the ring since the February 26 edition of RAW. Meanwhile, a report from PWInsider has indicated that she was pulled from the active WWE roster due to an unknown issue.

Big Mami Cool has been struggling with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome for a while, seemingly preventing her from consistently competing inside the squared circle. Taking to Instagram, she uploaded a couple of pictures and a video with a one-word caption. She wrote:

"Glow ✨"

Check out Raquel Rodriguez's Instagram post below:

Raquel Rodriguez penned down a note for her fans, discussing her health struggles

Raquel Rodriguez was away from WWE for nearly two months between December 2023 and February 2024. Fortunately, she made a comeback before Elimination Chamber: Perth, where she delivered a stellar performance.

On Instagram, Rodriguez posted an update, expressing how Mast Cell Activation Syndrome had taken a toll on her physical and mental health. She also expressed gratitude for the love and support she received from her inner circle in tough times.

"Being able to get back in the ring Monday meant so much to me. This has been a long couple of months. This didn’t just take a toll on my body, but it took a big hit to my mental health. I isolated myself, and I’m grateful I had people who love me around me to be there with me as I questioned my self-worth and my future. Some blood work came back with mold and toxin poisoning that caused such a big reaction and flare-up. I didn’t realize how hard it would be to work through this and not stress when it is difficult to look at yourself and not recognize what you see in the mirror."

Big Mami Cool added that she had faith in God's plans for her and was grateful for every opportunity she received.

"I have major respect for people struggling out there. I hope you know you’re not alone. I’ve had to change my workout routines, my diet, and really focus on a closer relationship with God. I miss tortillas, pickles, chocolate, tequila, baked goods, and cheese, but I know that God has a plan for me. I know that I can put my worries and trust in him and that one day, I’ll be able to eat all those yummy things again. For now, I’m focusing on the present and counting my blessing of getting to be in Perth, Australia, for the first time ever. God is good," wrote Raquel Rodriguez.

The WWE Universe and Sportskeeda Wrestling wish Rodriguez a quick recovery and hope to see her compete inside the ring soon.