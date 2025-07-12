WWE Superstar reacts to AEW star Adam Cole hinting at retirement during All In 2025

AEW star Adam Cole hinted at retiring from professional wrestling during the All In 2025 pay-per-view. WWE Superstar and Cole's good friend, Xavier Woods, has reacted to the emotional announcement.

Cole, Woods, Claudio Castagnoli, and Tyler Breeze were known as "DaParty". The group regularly played video games together and developed quite a friendship over the years.

On X, Woods posted a message moments after Cole was forced to vacate the TNT Championship. The 36-year-old addressed his health conditions and broke down in tears, confirming that he will be stepping away from in-ring competition for a while. His Paragon stablemates, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong, hugged him before exiting the arena.

"#DaParty," wrote Woods.

Adam Cole was originally set to defend the TNT Championship against Kyle Fletcher at All In 2025. However, it was revealed before the show that he wouldn't be able to compete, as he was not medically cleared. The former WWE star has been forced to deal with multiple injury issues since signing with AEW.

AEW later confirmed a Four-Way Match between Fletcher, Dustin Rhodes, Daniel Garcia, and Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship. Rhodes emerged victorious and became the new champion.

