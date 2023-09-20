WWE Superstar reacts to backstage segment with Becky Lynch; visibly emotional after aggravating potentially serious injury

WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez had a backstage interaction with Becky Lynch during the latest episode of NXT.

During this week's episode, the former NXT Women's Champion was scheduled to face Lola Vice. The match was made official after their backstage confrontation last week.

The bout saw back-and-forth action as Vice tried to work the arm of Perez using various submission moves. In the closing stages of the match, Vice executed the Omoplata armbar. However, Perez fought the pain and reversed the move into a pinning predicament to secure a hard-fought victory.

In a backstage segment after the match, Perez was seen having a conversation with the current WWE NXT Women's Champion, Becky Lynch. The latter said that she was impressed by Perez's development and advised her to continue on the same path.

Holding onto her bruised arm, Perez offered to team up with Lynch later that night. However, The Man asked Perez to visit the Doctor's room to take care of the potential injury. Roxanne has now reacted to her backstage interaction with Becky.

It will be interesting to see if Perez's injury turns into anything serious in the coming weeks.

