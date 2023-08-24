WWE Superstar reacts to breaking his losing streak after 3 years

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, a star got a surprise win that ended his losing streak on television that had lasted for over 1200 days. Akira Tozawa broke his losing streak by pinning The Miz in a singles match-up.

Handpicked by The Miz, who was hoping for an easy win, the Japanese star annoyed The A-Lister before the match by cutting him off by using LA Knight's "YEAH" catchphrase. Knight joined the commentary team for the match.

The former 24/7 WWE Champion took advantage of the The Miz focusing on LA Knight to get the pin. Tozawa was understandably ecstatic and his happiness was apparent from his Twitter post. You can read his reaction below:

"I'll keep saying 'I beat The Miz,'" Akira Tozawa wrote on Twitter.

The former 24/7 Champion's last win on TV came againt Jack Gallagher on the April 29 episode of NXT.

The Miz, LA Knight building to match at WWE Payback

A loss for the former WWE Champion due to Knight's distracting presence at ringside furthered the fued between the two superstars. In the weeks since SummerSlam, they have exchanged heated words and insults in the middle of the ring and cost each other a match.

Tension has been building between the two superstars with Knight making the feud personal by calling The Miz a whiner who wanted to be what "The Megastar" is.

All signs point to them having a match against each other soon. The promotion's next premium live event is Payback, which seems like the logical setting for the two to face each other.

Are you enjoying the verbal battles between Miz and LA Knight or do you want to see Knight challenging for bigger things? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

