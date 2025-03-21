WWE Superstar reacts as brother earns World Championship match in another promotion

WWE isn't the end-all-be-all for pro wrestlers. Several talented individuals perform for other promotions. Recently, one such talent earned a world title opportunity with another company, and his brother, an NXT star, reacted.

The NXT star in question is Uriah Connors, the younger brother of NJPW star David Finlay. They are the sons of WWE great Fit Finlay, who currently serves as a trainer and assistant coach at the Performance Center.

David Finlay, the leader of the infamous Bullet Club War Dogs, recently secured a huge victory in NJPW, earning a championship opportunity. He defeated Shota Umino to win the New Japan Cup, which guaranteed him a shot at Hirooki Goto's IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at NJPW Sakura Genesis on April 6.

Proud of his brother's accomplishment, Uriah Connors took to X/Twitter to hype him up. He reminded everyone that David Finlay is an underrated superstar who, despite being overlooked, performs at the highest level.

"Y'all slept on that boy....Now look," tweeted Connors.

It's always great to see family supporting one another, even when siblings work for different companies. Moreover, it will be exciting to see if David Finlay can succeed and win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Uriah Connors' first-ever WWE match did not go well

Recently, Uriah Connors has been associated with Kale Dixon, and they form a good tag team together. However, before partnering with Dixon, Connors debuted in WWE as a singles competitor. Unfortunately, it didn’t go very well.

Connors faced Shawn Spears at NXT Roadblock 2024. The match was a short one, ending in just 73 seconds. It was a one-sided contest and the only televised match he has had so far. Since then, he has had 16 other matches off-screen, either at Live Shows or in Dark Matches, and he has only won twice.

His WWE career hasn't had the greatest start. However, at just 22 years old, he still has plenty of time to get things back on track. Hopefully, he can find his rhythm further down the line.

