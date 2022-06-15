"A legend" – WWE Superstar reacts to being called the 'New Nia Jax'

WWE Superstar Doudrop reacted to being called the "New Nia Jax."

In a recent exchange on Twitter with a fan, Doudrop praised the former RAW Women's Champion by labeling her a 'legend.'

However, the RAW star pointed out the difference between herself and Jax, claiming that they're completely different performers inside the ring:

"I appreciate being held in the same regard as Nia, she’s a legend. But to say such does us both a disservice, we are completely different performers."

Check out Doudrop's tweet below:

The past couple of weeks have been rough for Doudrop. She failed to become the #1 contender for the RAW Women's Title. The Scottish superstar recently competed in a Fatal Four-Way Match involving Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, and Rhea Ripley.

Eventually, Ripley went on to pin Doudrop after hitting her Riptide finisher. The Judgment Day member will challenge Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank.

Fast forward to this week's episode of RAW, Doudrop teamed up with Nikki A.S.H in a losing effort against the newly formed team of Morgan and Bliss. In the process, the winning pair qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Nia Jax recently took to social media to show off her new look

Lina Fanene, formerly known as Nia Jax in WWE, recently took to social media to show off her new look.

Jax was released by WWE last November along with a host of other superstars who were also let go by the company due to budget cuts.

Taking to social media, the former RAW Women's Champion revealed she's now sporting a new hairstyle, completely red. You can check out Jax's new look by clicking this link.

Since departing WWE, Jax hasn't competed inside the squared circle. However, her official return to in-ring action is likely to occur in the near future.

