WWE Superstar reacts after fan roasts him with reminder about embarrassing story

WWE Superstar The Miz reacted after a fan reminded him about his embarrassing story on the basketball court.

Every year, the NBA has an all-star game where several celebrities and NBA stars mix it up on the court. The 2023 NBA All-Star is just around the corner and is set to feature a WWE Surprise.

This year's game will feature WWE Superstar The Miz, who will be playing for Team Ryan, coached by Ryan Smith, the owner of the Utah Jazz. The game is set to take place on February 17, at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

They will square off against Team Wade, coached by Dwayne Wade. The team will include artist Nicky Jam, rapper 21 Savage, and Indian actor Ranveer Singh, who is also the NBA's Brand Ambassador for India.

Once the news broke, fans saw this as an opportunity to remind The Miz about the basketball game he had with Kofi Kingston that bored fans. The Miz reacted to the fans' message.

"Hey now….," wrote the Miz.

You can check out the tweet below:

WWE superstars Kofi Kingston and The Miz engaged in an embarrassing game of basketball

The game that the fan mentioned took place in Lafayette, Louisiana. Both Kofi Kingston and The Miz tried to score for several minutes but couldn't, which resulted in several fans becoming dejected. Kofi Kingston recalled the incident on The New Day's podcast.

"I had just done deadlifts and legs on the same day and then Miz comes in and he wants to play some basketball. 'Oh, we've got a basketball court over here!' 'Alright, let's play!' And it was in the middle of the summer, so we go to the court and there's a summer camp going on and how cool is it that these kids get to see, 'oh, WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston and The Miz playing basketball here. Let's gather around!' I'm talking about 100 kids, bro, and they're over surrounding us in the game. I think it was just to 7 or 11."

Kofi then recalled how 10 minutes into the game neither of them could hit a single shot and the kids' excitement was starting to dwindle. To make matters worse, campers started to walk away from the game.

"The kids are at a summer camp," Woods said. "They literally have nothing else to do, but watch this game. And they walked away because it was so bad," Woods said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Kofi Kingston @TrueKofi “You can’t possibly mess up waving the green flag because it’s just waving a flag!” In the video, you see the woman cueing me to wave the flag, but I was having so much fun, I didn’t see or hear her 🤣. Luckily @austincreedwins was there to give me the cue! @NASCAR ONFOX @NASCAR “You can’t possibly mess up waving the green flag because it’s just waving a flag!” In the video, you see the woman cueing me to wave the flag, but I was having so much fun, I didn’t see or hear her 🤣. Luckily @austincreedwins was there to give me the cue! @NASCARONFOX @NASCAR https://t.co/CH2yi9Vx7B

Fans will hope that The Miz will have a better showing this time at the All-Star game considering it is taking place on national tv.

Are you excited for the All-Star game? Sound off in the comments section.

Recommended Video Check out these forgotten appearances by WWE stars in some of the most popular cartoons ever.

Poll : 0 votes