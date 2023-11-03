WWE Superstar reacts to Liv Morgan's stunning new photo, tweets a message in her absence

WWE star Raquel Rodriguez recently took to Twitter/X to send a message to her tag team partner, Liv Morgan.

Rodriguez and Morgan are two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The last time Liv was in action, she teamed up with Rodriguez, as the duo lost the tag team titles to Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.

Taking to Twitter/X, Rodriguez reacted to Morgan's Halloween outfit as The Original Barbie and promoted ShopLiveMore.

"SLM 😍🫦," wrote Rodriguez.

Raquel Rodriguez spoke about her and Liv Morgan's short-lived reign as the Women's Tag Team Champions

As noted, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan are former Women's Tag Team Champions. Their second title reign ended at the hands of Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville. The latter herself was forced to vacate the title due to an injury.

According to Rodriguez, the Women's Tag Team Titles might be a little cursed. However, she wants to elevate the championship to the same level as any other belt in the company.

Speaking in an interview with The Dallas Morning News, she said:

“[Laughs] Oh my gosh. You know, I don’t like to be too superstitious. But yeah, I do. I do think there is a little bit of a curse on the women’s tag team division. Liv [Morgan] and I, from the very beginning when we started tagging together, we told each other that this was something we wanted to build up. We wanted to make the women’s tag team titles something as important. They should be on the same level, on the same pedestal as the World Women’s Championship, as any championship really on the WWE roster, even the men’s ones."

Following Morgan's latest injury, Rodriguez returned to singles competition and will again challenge for the Women's World Championship. At the upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, she will feature in a Fatal Five-Way Match with the champ Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax, Zoey Stark, and Shayna Baszler.

Do you want to see Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez reunite? Sound off in the comment section

