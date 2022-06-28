WWE Superstar reacts to her singles wins over Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, and 4-time champion in 2022

In 2022, Liv Morgan has defeated Sasha Banks, Rhea Ripley, and Alexa Bliss in singles matches. Taking to Twitter, the RAW Superstar reacted to the same.

On this week's episode of the red brand, Morgan and Bliss collided in a singles match ahead of the Money in the Bank premium live event. Little Miss Bliss attempted a DDT, but Morgan countered with a rollup to get the pinfall win.

Taking to Twitter, the 28-year-old quoted a tweet reacting to her wins over Banks, Ripley, and Bliss by posting a tongue/sticking out emoji.

Check out Liv Morgan's reaction below:

A few months ago, Morgan and Ripley were involved in a feud against Banks and Naomi for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. On the April 8 episode of SmackDown, Morgan defeated The Boss, similar to her victory over Bliss on Monday night.

Following the split between Morgan and Ripley's tag team, the former RAW Women's Champion was defeated by her former tag team partner in singles action on WWE's flagship show.

How did the WWE Universe respond after Liv Morgan reacted to her wins over Sasha Banks, Rhea Ripley, and Alexa Bliss?

Liv Morgan is currently preparing for her upcoming Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Taking to Twitter, the WWE Universe wished her the best as she aims to get one step closer to potentially challenging for either the RAW or SmackDown Women's Championship.

Here are some of the reactions from the WWE Universe:

✨Taboy123✨ @Taboy1232 @YaOnlyLivvOnce Liv when you win Money In The Bank what do you think about “Liv In The Bank” shirts on WWE Shop? @YaOnlyLivvOnce Liv when you win Money In The Bank what do you think about “Liv In The Bank” shirts on WWE Shop? 💸✨

One of Morgan's fans suggested that she needs to beat Charlotte Flair and add her name to the same list as Banks, Ripley, and Alexa Bliss.

Check out the same tweet below:

LIV2Riott @RiottSquad4Life



Though there is one name I'd really really like to see added to that list.... @YaOnlyLivvOnce Keep lining em up, Livvy'll knock em down.Though there is one name I'd really really like to see added to that list.... @YaOnlyLivvOnce Keep lining em up, Livvy'll knock em down.Though there is one name I'd really really like to see added to that list.... https://t.co/kKE521q1jm

Sasha Banks has been absent from WWE programming for weeks. The Boss and her tag team partner, Naomi, reportedly walked out of WWE after alleged issues with the company's creative team.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions were also stripped of their titles. Currently, the tag titles are still vacant, and a new set of champions are yet to be crowned.

What happened after AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door? Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far