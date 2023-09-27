WWE Superstar reacts to Tegan Nox's return

WWE Superstar Tegan Nox returned to RAW last night after almost 3 months. Her former tag team partner reacted to her return on her Instagram story.

On the most recent episode of the red brand, Tegan Nox had separate backstage segments with Becky Lynch and Natalya. Nox later beat Natalya in a singles match and became the number-one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship. Dakota Kai reacted to Nox's appearance on TV after a long gap.

Kai took to her Instagram story to share her reaction to the return. The Damage CTRL member shared a picture of a TV screen with Tegan Nox and Natalya arguing backstage. Kai added side-eye emoticons to the story, suggesting she has her eyes on the returning Tegan Nox.

Here is a screengrab of the story:

Dakota Kai's Instagram story

Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox have a long history in WWE

Tegan Nox started her journey in WWE alongside Dakota Kai as the two teamed up at an NXT house show in 2019. Unfortunately, Nox got injured and was sidelined for about a year. Upon her return, Nox rejoined hands with her former partner. Despite being part a prominent tag team, the duo failed to win the title.

Dakota Kai turned on her partner during their WarGames match in 2019. The two went on to have one of the most iconic rivalries in the history of NXT.

Upon her return to RAW in December last year, Nox rescued Liv Morgan from an attack by Damage CTRL. The two then faced the then-WWE Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky for the championship belts. The champions defended their titles successfully. The creative team has successfully managed to keep the two superstars apart since.

Will Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox cross paths one more time? Sound off in the comments section below.

