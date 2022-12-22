WWE Superstar reacts to being told he needs counseling following attack by The Bloodline

Andre Chase sent out a message today about the teachable moments he has had this week in WWE.

The 33-year-old made his main roster debut this past Monday and got caught up in a backstage attack by The Bloodline. He portrays a college dean with a stable of wrestlers known as Chase University in NXT. In addition to his brief main roster appearance this past Monday on RAW, Chase is set to face Cedric Alexander on tomorrow's edition of WWE Main Event.

On WWE The Bump, Drew Gulak claimed that Chase may need some counseling after what happened to him this week.

"Andre Chase is someone that shows a lot of bravado in the way he teaches people," said Drew Gulak. "He's very enthusiastic, and he has got a foul mouth. I understand tempers can flare and you've got to put people in their place sometimes, but I think he is the one that might need some counseling down the line." [00:01 - 00:15]

Andre Chase reacted to Gulak's comments today on The Bump and listed off the "teachable moments" he has had this week in WWE.

Drew Gulak on working with Andre Chase in WWE

Drew Gulak claimed that he may want to work with Andre Chase down the line.

Speaking on The Bump, Drew noted that he understands what Chase is dealing with because he had similar things happen to him during his career. Gulak said it would be great to get a chance to work with Chase sometime.

"Yeah, very talented in-ring competitor, I think he is holding himself back. I kind of know first-hand where he is. I've been through stuff like that in the past in my career. But yeah, if I get a chance to maybe work with him down the line, great. We'll see." [00:24 - 00:41]

Cameron Grimes has made a couple of appearances on RAW but nothing substantial has come of it yet. It will be interesting to see what Triple H has planned for Andre Chase in 2023.

