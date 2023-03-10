WWE Superstar receives opportunity at first singles title shot since 2015 replacing injured Kofi Kingston in match

Xavier Woods is set to replace Kofi Kingston in the Fatal 5-Way Intercontinental Championship Qualifying Match this week on SmackDown.

Last week on the blue brand, a Fatal 5-Way match was announced to determine the number one contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. The match was originally set to feature Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, L.A. Knight, Karrion Kross, and Kofi Kingston.

However, Bryan Alvarez revealed on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Kingston suffered some sort of ankle injury, making his WrestleMania 39 status touch and go.

WWE then officially announced on their website that New Day stablemate Xavier Woods will replace Kofi in the match. While Kofi wasn't mentioned in the preview, WWE acknowledged that he was booked for the match. Adding Woods to the match as a replacement for Kofi makes sense since he was part of the segment that helped set up the match.

As of writing this article, WWE hasn't gone into detail on the extent of Kofi's injury.

Kofi Kingston broke his silence following his injury

Following the announcement of his injury, Kofi Kingston took to Twitter to share a video letting fans know that he will be alright.

In the clip, Kofi can be seen chilling poolside with his ankle bandaged. He captioned the video to inform his fanbase that he will be alright.

"We gon’ be alright!" he wrote.

Based on the video, it looks like Kofi is getting all the rest he needs to heal his ankle. It is also perfect for the former WWE Champion to be spending his time off. However, knowing Kofi, he will be counting down the days till he returns to the ring.

We will have to see what WWE plans to do with Xavier Woods, who will be alone since Kofi and Big E are both on the injury list.

Who do you think will win tomorrow on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section.

