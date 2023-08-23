WWE Superstar who recently broke away from longtime partner loses first match since split

WWE Superstar Ilja Dragunov defeated Trick Williams on tonight's episode of NXT Heatwave.

Williams recently teased a split with current NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes. He told Hayes that he had to be his own man and go after Dragunov. He wanted to prove to everyone that he wasn't a sidekick. The match was made official two weeks back when Williams challenged Dragunov to a fight at this week's NXT Heatwave, which the former NXT UK Champion gladly accepted.

In the opening match of the night, the two duked it out in a hard-hitting encounter. In the closing moments of the match, Williams executed an Avalanche Rock Bottom, which was surprisingly not enough to get him the victory.

Dragunov was then able to powerbomb Williams. He followed it up with his signature Falling Sledge, but Williams kicked out. Dragunov then executed a second one from the top rope to secure the win.

Expand Tweet

It was a great match between the two men. The Mad Dragon proved once again why he is one of the best in WWE. Despite the loss, Williams had an impressive showing, and it will be interesting to see what's next for the WWE Superstar.

What did you make of the match? Let us know in the comments.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot