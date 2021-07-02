WWE Superstar refuses to share update about Keith Lee

WWE Superstar Keith Lee has been off television for months. Fans are curious to know his whereabouts, with most backstage reports claiming that he is not medically cleared to compete inside the ring.

His real-life partner Mia Yim recently appeared on Table Talk's RassleMania, where she was asked to reveal Lee's current status. However, she refused to share any details other than saying that he is doing "good." She doesn't want to say anything before Lee addresses the situation himself. Here's how Yim responded to the question:

"He is doing good, he's doing good. I'm not going to comment much about it until he says something himself. But he is doing good," said Mia Yim.

To the people offering uplifting words.... know that I appreciate you greatly. And worry not, when I say #iAmLimitless, I MEAN IT.



I will try to find a way to explain everything in the most efficient way possible. Give me just a little more time. — Optimistic Lee (@RealKeithLee) May 24, 2021

Keith Lee had an excellent start to his run on the main roster as he was instantly involved in high-profile matches. He was scheduled to compete in a triple-threat match against Riddle and Bobby Lashley at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view for the United States Championship.

However, Lee was pulled out of the event at the last minute. He has reportedly decided to keep quiet about the reason behind his prolonged absence from WWE RAW.

Mia Yim shares rare details of her relationship with Keith Lee

Mia Yim also revealed how Keith Lee is in real life. She stated that he is exceptionally laid back in real life and remains calm even in the most challenging situations. Yim also said that unlike her, Lee never raises his voice or cusses. Here's what she had to say about Keith Lee:

"He is such a perfect match for me because, after everything I've been through, I need someone like him. I'm always hyped, always tense and defensive but he's always calm. If he is calm, I'm calm. If I'm hyper, he can get me to calm down. He has never raised his voice. I've never heard him scream before, and we have been together three years. He hardly curses, which blows my mind because I cuss all the time when I'm not on camera. He is a very calm person."

Both Keith Lee and Mia Yim have been inactive since earlier this year. The WWE Universe is patiently waiting for them to come back. However, the lack of details restricts us from estimating the correct time frame of their return.

