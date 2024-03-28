WWE Superstar regrets tweets insulting Charlotte Flair

A top WWE Superstar recently expressed their regret over a bunch of old tweets made against Charlotte Flair.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair were perhaps the best of friends back in the day. Their relationship later seemingly took a hit and was never the same again. Lynch has opened up about her real-life rift with The Queen on multiple occasions in the past.

In a new interview with Lewis Howes of The School Of Greatness, Becky Lynch revealed that her spree of rather imprudent tweets in 2018-19 affected her relationships with people. One of those tweets was Lynch seemingly taking a shot at Flair for taking time off following a ruptured implant. Lynch opened up about the same in her book and mentioned Charlotte Flair's name while discussing the topic.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair were promoted to the main roster in 2015

Lynch and Flair made their way to the main roster alongside Sasha Banks in 2015, immediately after WrestleMania 31. It didn't take long for the duo to establish themselves as top female stars on RAW and SmackDown. While Flair was heavily pushed immediately upon her arrival, it took quite some time for WWE to invest in Lynch as a top female star.

Lynch's time finally came when she turned on Charlotte at SummerSlam 2018. After Flair won the SmackDown Women's Title in a Triple Threat match, Lynch turned heel and beat her up to a loud pop from the fans in attendance. WWE soon realized that fans weren't ready to boo Lynch, and turned her into a mega babyface soon after.

Becky Lynch and Flair have faced off on multiple occasions in the past. Their biggest match involved Ronda Rousey as well and took place in the main event of WrestleMania 35 in 2019. Lynch pinned Rousey to become a double women's champion that night, with Flair losing the SmackDown Women's Title in the process.

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here

Poll : Were you entertained by Lynch's tweets back in 2018-19? Yes! Nope! 0 votes View Discussion