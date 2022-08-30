"He knows my strengths" - WWE RAW Superstar discusses their relationship with Triple H

WWE RAW Superstar Dakota Kai has opened up about her relationship with Triple H.

Before making her main roster debut and returning to the company at SummerSlam last month, Kai competed on the NXT brand. She held the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships twice. The 34 year old star is currently part of a stable on the red brand alongside Bayley and Iyo Sky.

During a recent interview with BT Sport, Dakota Kai described Triple H as the perfect boss, and stated that they work well with each other:

"Hunter and I, we work well together. He knows me from my time in NXT during the black and gold reign, so he's like the perfect person to sort of work under. He knows my strengths and he's really open to the creative side of things too, which is cool," said Kai.

Dakota Kai on how much influence Triple H has had on her career in WWE so far

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion was released by WWE in April this year alongside numerous other NXT talent such as Harland and Dexter Lumis. After The Game was appointed the new head of creative, she made a surprise return to the company at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

During the same interview, Dakota Kai discussed the influence Triple H has had on her career:

"I mean, when I first came into NXT he was, you know, the boss there at the time and he's just awesome. He's had a big influence [on my career], him and Shawn Michaels too. Shawn Michaels was always the guy that like, loved the way I sold in matches, so I had a very good relationship with the both of them and they knew how to play to my strengths and yeah, you know, [Triple H] is awesome."

Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky are scheduled to take on the team of Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez on tonight's episode of RAW. The winner of the bout will be crowned the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Which team do you think will win the women's tag titles? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit BT Sport and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Recommended video:

Remember how Noam Dar used to say Alicia Fox? He teaches the Sportskeeda Universe right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ken Cameron