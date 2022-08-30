Create

"He knows my strengths" - WWE RAW Superstar discusses their relationship with Triple H

Triple H has a good relationship with two-time champion
Triple H has a good relationship with two-time champion
Israel Lutete
Israel Lutete
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Aug 30, 2022 04:07 AM IST

WWE RAW Superstar Dakota Kai has opened up about her relationship with Triple H.

Before making her main roster debut and returning to the company at SummerSlam last month, Kai competed on the NXT brand. She held the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships twice. The 34 year old star is currently part of a stable on the red brand alongside Bayley and Iyo Sky.

During a recent interview with BT Sport, Dakota Kai described Triple H as the perfect boss, and stated that they work well with each other:

"Hunter and I, we work well together. He knows me from my time in NXT during the black and gold reign, so he's like the perfect person to sort of work under. He knows my strengths and he's really open to the creative side of things too, which is cool," said Kai.
"He's like the perfect person to work under""Him and @ShawnMichaels have had a big influence" @ImKingKota on her relationship with @TripleH 🤝 https://t.co/IDle5KSSX5

Dakota Kai on how much influence Triple H has had on her career in WWE so far

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion was released by WWE in April this year alongside numerous other NXT talent such as Harland and Dexter Lumis. After The Game was appointed the new head of creative, she made a surprise return to the company at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

During the same interview, Dakota Kai discussed the influence Triple H has had on her career:

"I mean, when I first came into NXT he was, you know, the boss there at the time and he's just awesome. He's had a big influence [on my career], him and Shawn Michaels too. Shawn Michaels was always the guy that like, loved the way I sold in matches, so I had a very good relationship with the both of them and they knew how to play to my strengths and yeah, you know, [Triple H] is awesome."
… just the beginning. https://t.co/1DzRHsqErt

Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky are scheduled to take on the team of Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez on tonight's episode of RAW. The winner of the bout will be crowned the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Which team do you think will win the women's tag titles? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit BT Sport and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Recommended video:

youtube-cover

Remember how Noam Dar used to say Alicia Fox? He teaches the Sportskeeda Universe right here.

Edited by Ken Cameron

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...