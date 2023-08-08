WWE Superstar responsible for running Ronda Rousey out of the company defeats an up-and-coming star on RAW

A WWE Superstar responsible for running Ronda Rousey of the company won against a rising star on RAW.

Shayna Baszler picked up the biggest win of her career when she made Ronda Rousey tap out at SummerSlam this past weekend. Tonight, on RAW, Zoey Stark interrupted Becky Lynch's promo.

Zoey Stark called herself the Baddest Woman on the Roster during the promo. This bold statement resulted in Shayna Baszler's interruption. The latter had a black eye and a bandaged arm. Shayna addressed her SummerSlam win against Rousey by saying that she ran her out of the company.

She also got in Stark's face to say she was the Badest Woman on the Planet. Becky Lynch took advantage of this and suggested they have a match which Adam Pearce approved.

The two women put on a good showing. Stark brought the fight to Shayna and was in control for most of the match. However, Stark got momentarily distracted by Lynch, who was at ringside, allowing Shayna to hit the World's Baddest Slam for the win.

Now that Ronda Rousey is in her rearview mirror, it will be interesting to see who Shayna Baszler goes after next.

