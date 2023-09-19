WWE Superstar returns for the first time in almost two months ahead of RAW

WWE returns appear to be coming thick and fast with Nia Jax and The Rock's surprise additions to RAW and SmackDown over the past week.

It appears that Xia Li can now be added to that list since the SmackDown star made her return to the ring ahead of the Monday night show this week as part of Main Event, where she took on Tegan Nox.

This is the first time that Xia Li has wrestled since July 31st, and even though it didn't take place on the red brand, it will be televised since Main Event will air later in the week.

It appears that this may not have been the original plan for the former SmackDown star this week since Tegan Nox was reportedly set to take on Becky Lynch, but instead, Nox was relegated to a match on Main Event.

Becky Lynch was set to defend her NXT Women's Championship against Nox in a match on the red brand. Reports suggest that there could now be a change in opponent for Lynch.

Would you like to see Xia Li make her SmackDown return or make a move over to RAW? Share your thoughts and predictions for her on-screen return in the comments section below...