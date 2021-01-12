WWE Superstar reveals 3-word advice Vince McMahon always gives him

R-Truth recently talked about a crucial piece of advice that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon always gives him: 'Just be yourself.'

R-Truth sat down with Sports Illustrated and had some interesting tidbits to share from his WWE run. While talking about his character, Truth stated that making people feel good is his greatest gift. He then revealed a three-word advice Vince McMahon always gives him.

"I built an engine where you can shift into different gears and hit different emotions. I mean, you can make people mad. People do that all the time. Someone can make their neighbor mad by walking to the mailbox. I want to do something else. I want to pull out different emotions."

"My greatest gift is making people feel good. That's a natural aura, that's what I naturally do. You see a lot of Ron Killings in R-Truth. Vince McMahon always tells me, 'Just be yourself.' I know myself and I know my character. I've soaked up a lot from my time in the business and from my peers. And what people are watching right now is a combination of all my years and lessons. I'm so grateful I get to be me in WWE."

Just a reminder that R-Truth debuted in the WWF before Torrie Wilson did. Immortal. pic.twitter.com/dtYac2AZHZ — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) January 5, 2021

R-Truth has done quite well for himself in Vince McMahon's company

R-Truth had a brief stint with WWE as K-Kwik from 1999 to 2002. He returned to WWE in 2008 and has been with the promotion for around 13 years at this point. That's an incredibly long period of time and it's beyond impressive that he managed to secure a spot in Vince McMahon's promotion for such a long time, despite never being one of the top guys.

So, for the people who say R Truth isnt funny, The dude even makes vince mcmahon laugh pic.twitter.com/tvbDugN46R — Shawn Truth (@NeishawnF) November 29, 2020

R-Truth spent almost the entirety of his WWE career without doing much of note as a main-event Superstar. He did have a short WWE title program with John Cena in 2011 and eventually picked up a win over the WWE Champion on an episode of RAW, moments before CM Punk unleashed the Pipebomb on Cena. Truth revitalized his career when the 24/7 title was introduced and is currently a 46-time 24/7 Champion.