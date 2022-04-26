"He's a freak of nature" - WWE Superstar reveals his honest thoughts on Montez Ford

WWE RAW Superstar Omos has named Montez Ford his favorite star to hit his finisher on, referring to the high flyer as a freak of nature.

Montez Ford seems destined to win the WWE Championship at some point in his career. The former RAW Tag Team Champion has become a popular star on the main roster as one half of The Street Profits, and it appears that his athleticism has been able to turn several heads.

One of those heads belongs to fellow RAW Superstar Omos. The giant recently spoke to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character Podcast, where he opened up about who his favorite person was to hit his finisher on and why:

"Montez Ford. He's a freak of nature. We have a joke, myself and Shane Helms from, seen the show Peacemaker? Where we call the guys butterflies, we think he's a butterfly." (32:17)

Montez Ford was eliminated by Omos at the 2022 Royal Rumble. With the big man now dominating as a singles star, a feud between the two could be revisited in the future.

Omos has an impactful WWE finisher that is yet to be given a name

Finishers are iconic to WWE Superstars and Omos has been handed one that suits his character. Omos currently uses a variation of a Chokebomb, but the move itself is yet to be named by the former RAW Tag Team Champion.

Whilst in conversation with Ryan Satin, Omos revealed why he is yet to decide on a name for his unique finisher:

"I'm terrible at coming up with names so everything to me on paper looks corny. But I'm working on it though, it's a work in progress." (32:47)

The Rock with his Rock Bottom and Steve Austin with the Stone Cold Stunner are just two examples of why WWE Superstars need to have memorable names for their finishers. Omos is new to singles competition and with MVP by his side, it's likely that the right name will come along when he least expects it.

What do you think Omos should call his finisher? Share your ideas in the comments section below.

