"Be adaptable"- WWE Superstar reveals the important advice she received from Vince McMahon

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair revealed the piece of advice the WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon, gave her.

Belair has had a successful run in WWE so far and will soon be facing her arch-screen rival, Becky Lynch, for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38.

In an interview with GiveMeSport WWE, The EST of WWE answered several interesting questions, among which was the advice given by McMahon. Belair said that the Chairman of WWE asked her to be adaptable, and it remains one of the best pieces of advice she has received to date.

“Be adaptable,” said Belair. (H/T-GiveMeSport)

WWE Hall of Famer talks about Vince McMahon's possible in-ring return

WWE Hall of Famer, Eric Bischoff recently spoke about WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's possible return to the ring.

In the most recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff mentioned that it would be awesome to have Vince McMahon back in the ring. But it would also be quite crazy to have the Chairman back inside the squared circle after a gap of ten long years.

"That's awesome. I think it's awesome. It's crazy, but it's awesome," said Bischoff. (H/T- 83 Weeks)

It has been announced that McMahon will make his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, as a guest on the 4th, March, 2022. It would be quite interesting to watch McMahon in an one-on-one interview with Pat.

It has also been rumored that McMahon's appearance on the Pat McAfee show has been pre-planned in order to create an angle with Pat, which ultimately might lead to a match at WrestleMania 38.

The SmackDown commentator is known for being brutally honest with everyone, which will make his upcoming interview with the CEO even more incredible.

As of now, we can only wait for the interview to happen and for the match to follow afterwards at WrestleMania 38.

