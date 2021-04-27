Former WWE Superstar reveals the moment he realized he was "not worth anything" to Vince McMahon

Former WWE Superstar Sin Cara recently discussed his release from WWE and also revealed the moment he realized he was "not worth anything" to Vince McMahon.

Sin Cara left WWE in 2019 after spending the better part of a decade in the promotion. He is currently wrestling in Mexico.

While speaking on the WrestlingINC Daily podcast, Sin Cara said that he was grateful for having fulfilled his dream of wrestling in WWE and being a part of the company for a decade. He also pointed out that he has sacrificed his body for WWE during his tenure with the promotion.

"I’m very grateful to this day to have worked there for 10 years. Not everybody can say they worked for the company that they wanted to work with or achieve their dream there for 10 years. They may say, ‘Yeah, we helped you travel the world. We pay you.’ Yeah, but my body was broken during that 10 years too. I don’t have an ACL anymore. I dislocated my shoulder. A lot of things, which is fine. I understand that it’s part of what we do, but when I [requested] my release that’s what I was feeling during that time." H/T: WrestlingINC

Sin Cara on the moment he realized he wasn't worth anything to Vince McMahon

Sin Cara went on to talk about how he wanted to speak to Vince McMahon around the time of his release but was told that he needed to make an appointment. Sin Cara said that this was the moment he realized Vince did not value him even though he'd been with WWE for a decade.

"I was trying to reach out to Vince. They said that I had to do an appointment,” de Oro revealed. “I was like, ‘I’m not gonna do an appointment. I’ve been here for 10 years, and if he can’t give you five minutes of his time, then I’m not worth anything to him. Why do you want me here then?’ It was just a very sad situation for me to try to just work really hard to put my ideas out there and see if I could just let him know that I wanted to really earn my pay." H/T: WrestlingINC

Sin Cara also spoke about not being used; he said it was terrible sitting in catering. He also added that he knew other superstars had also experienced that. You can check out the full interview with Sin Cara at this link.