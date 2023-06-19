WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley appreciates Judgment Day member for supporting her, bashes a fan in the process

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently thanked Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio, and took a shot at a little fan.

On the occasion of Father's Day, Rey Mysterio faced his son, Dominik in a Street Fight at a WWE Live event, in Charleston, West Virginia. At the event, Rey beat up his son with a belt and won the match eventually.

At the same event, a fan was holding up a poster that said, "Di-A-Rhea Ripley". The Eradicator's stablemate Dominik was seen destroying the poster for Ripley.

Taking to social media, The Eradicator thanked Dominik for standing up for her and mentioned that the little fan is a "stupid kid".

Check out a screengrab of Rhea Ripley's Instagram story below:

Bill Apter revealed which duo would be best to go against Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio

Bill Apter revealed which duo would be best to go against Rhea and Dominik Mysterio for a mixed tag team match.

While speaking in an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter mentioned that Nick Aldis and his wife Mickie James would be a great choice for the mixed tag team match.

The veteran further added that the company could book James for one of the hot ladies' feuds. He added that the promotion can later involve Aldis to eventually conclude with a mixed tag team match against The Eradicator and Dominik.

"What I think Nick Aldis would be great at doing would be a double shot. If they bring in Nick Aldis and bring Mickie James, his wife, back with him, get her involved in one of the hot ladies' feuds that he somehow gets mixed up in, and then one of the ladies or men come up with a tag team match with Mickie James and Nick Aldis against Rhea Ripley and Dominik," said Bill Apter.

It would be exciting to see if Ripley and Dominik get a chance to face Mickie James and Nick Aldis in the near future.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

