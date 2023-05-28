WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley breaks silence following quick win at Night of Champions

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley broke her silence following her massive win at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event.

At the show, The Eradicator successfully defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Nattie. The match began with Dominik Mysterio creating a distraction against Natalya, and shortly afterward, Ripley is seen brutalizing Nattie in the corner of the ring and on the steel stairs.

The Eradicator eventually won the match within minutes after hitting Natalya with a Riptide.

Taking to social media, Ripley broke her silence after her quick victory, sending a short and sweet message.

She wrote:

"Winners are grinners."

Check out a screengrab of Rhea Ripley's Instagram story below:

Rhea Ripley spoke about her struggles in WWE

Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley recently spoke about her struggles on the main roster in WWE.

While speaking in an interview on Wrestling with Rosenberg, The Eradicator recalled her initial days in the company as she mentioned that she was confused about how to do her job.

Ripley further added that her title match at WrestleMania was also during the time of Covid, which didn't quite boost her confidence as there were no fans in attendance.

Rhea detailed:

"There definitely was a time where I wasn't really sure what was going on or how to do my job in a way. I did get to go to the main [roster] while having the NXT Championship and then obviously I had the title match at WrestleMania in the Covid era. But yeah, I don't know. There was like this weird period where I didn't really know how the crowd was reacting to me because there was no crowd in attendance. So, that sort of started the downhill spiral for me in a way," she said.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Ripley.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes