WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley breaks silence after being replaced in title match at Money in the Bank

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently shared an update on her potential return after being replaced in the RAW Women's Championship match.

Earlier this month, Ripley defeated three other RAW Superstars to win a shot at Bianca Belair's gold. The two were set to lock horns in a title match at Money in the Bank. However, those plans were changed after The Judgment Day member was deemed medically unfit to compete at the upcoming premium live event.

Fans were curious to learn more about Ripley's medical condition, but the latter did not share any details. The WWE Superstar shared a one-word tweet confirming that she will return "soon".

Belair confirmed the news on this week's RAW, following which a Fatal 5-Way match was announced to determine Rhea Ripley's replacement. The entertaining championship contenders' bout featured Asuka, Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, and Carmella.

An opportunistic Carmella eventually pinned Morgan to earn a title shot against the EST of WWE. She will now challenge Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at Money in the Bank 2022.

The nature of WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley's injury remains unknown

Although Ripley has been ruled out of action for medical reasons, there are no concrete reports of the exact cause. Dave Meltzer speculated that it could be because she tested positive for COVID-19. However, he argued that Ripley would have returned in time for her title match.

Dave also talked about Rhea Ripley potentially suffering from a concussion and stated that it could cause unexpected delays in some cases. He noted it could also be a knee injury before confirming that there are no solid reports explaining her absence.

In addition to Rhea Ripley, Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Damian Priest were also missing from the latest edition of RAW.

