WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley receives unique Christmas present from fan

WWE RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley recently revealed a sweet Christmas present she received from a fan.

The Eradicator has been a dominant WWE Women's World Champion for months. During her reign, she has defeated prominent names like Zoey Stark, Natalya and Raquel Rodriguez. She is now set to defend her gold against Ivy Nile on the Day 1 edition of RAW in 2024.

Ripley recently took to social media to reveal an adorable gift she received from a fan on Christmas. The Eradicator's supporter posted the following message on Twitter before giving the present to her:

"I am going to do everything in my power to get these da*n gloves to Rhea tomorrow! She is getting her da*n Christmas present [emoji]," the fan wrote.

You can view a screenshot of the present below:

The fan's gift for Ripley

On Twitter, The Eradicator later posted a picture wearing the gloves gifted by the fan. You can check out the tweet via this link.

WWE RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley opens up on her former mentor

WWE RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley recently opened up about her former mentor, Scotty 2 Hotty.

Scott Taylor had played the role of a trainer at the Performance Center and a producer for NXT. He had also been Ripley's mentor in the past. On a previous episode of Under the Ring, Mami referred to Scott as her father figure and "wrestling dad" as he served in the role for her in tough times.

She further detailed:

"The main one — I always will say this — is Scotty 2 Hotty,” Ripley said. “He was like my wrestling dad. There was a time at the performance center where I was extremely depressed and extremely down and it was just because of work. It was because of life in general, and I was in Scotty’s class with Raquel Gonzalez and we were the only two girls in that class of just, like, straight-up men, and Scotty believed in us every step of the way."

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has charted out for The Eradicator in the near future.

