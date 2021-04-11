Rhea Ripley explains the backstage difference between NXT and the main roster

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley made her much-anticipated debut on RAW in February 2021. During a recent WWE conference call, she opened up about the biggest backstage differences between NXT and the WWE main roster.

Ripley stated that WWE RAW feels slightly different in the dynamic, comparing her experience to that of a new kid in school. She also said that she would have to rise through the ranks again, which motivated her to go straight after the RAW Women's Championship. Ripley then revealed that the backstage environment is a little more laid back on the black and gold brand.

On the other hand, she feels that RAW is more demanding because they have a lot more viewers, and the superstars are required to deliver a perfect product for the television.

While the new brand is challenging for Rhea Ripley, she believes she is doing settling in well on the WWE main roster.

"To be honest, it is not really too much of a different dynamic. It is sort of just like a couple of different little bits and pieces that you have to learn along the way. It is very strange for me because it is sort of like going to a new school and being the new kid all over again. So you have to work your way back up the rankings which is something that I don't always do. That's why I jump straight to the top.

"The dynamic in NXT was definitely a lot more laid back which I really did love. It was all about wrestling whereas now it is still about wrestling but it also about the TV show. It is about making it perfect for the viewers. That is one thing that I really have to get used to and just remember. It is a little bit more stressful because there are a lot more eyes on this product but I think I am doing okay."

Rhea Ripley enjoyed a dominant run as the WWE NXT Women's Champion, and she will look to replicate that success on RAW.

Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka at WWE WrestleMania 37

Soon after her arrival on WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley made a strong statement by challenging Asuka to a title match at WrestleMania. The latter accepted, but she was far from prepared for what was coming next. Ripley ruthlessly assaulted Asuka when the two superstars met for contract signing.

She then teamed up with the RAW Women's Champion to lock horns with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on the red brand's go-home show before WWE WrestleMania. However, she betrayed Asuka in the match's closing moments by brutalizing her at ringside before throwing her back inside the ring.

Shayna Baszler then pinned a motionless Asuka to pick up victory for the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions while Rhea Ripley stood smiling. This turn of events also established her as a heel on the red brand.

Although the build-up to the WrestleMania title match between Asuka and Rhea Ripley has been relatively short, creative have done well in making it intense. Following their recent altercations, the two WWE Superstars are expected to engage in a brutal match at the upcoming pay-per-view.