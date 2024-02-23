WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley sends out a bold three-word message ahead of Elimination Chamber

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley sent out a bold message ahead of the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

The show will be held at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, and will witness some of the most interesting bouts in professional wrestling. WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley will defend her title against Nia Jax in a singles match, whereas her stablemates Finn Balor and Damian Priest will defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate.

Taking to social media, The Eradicator uploaded a photo with Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio as she mentioned that she can hear voices. Ripley is also seen carrying a snake around her shoulder in the same photo.

"I hear voices (emoji)," wrote Ripley.

Check out a screengrab of Rhea Ripley's Instagram story below:

WWE RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley opened up about her gradual progress of heel character

Speaking on The Ringer's Wrestling Show podcast, Ripley asserted how the transformation occurred in her on-screen character.

She spoke about her love for studded jackets, dark makeup, and hair color that gave her a bold look. Mami also added that this gave her the confidence to accept self-identity.

"I love the studded jackets, I love the painted jackets. I love the black makeup, the black hair. I’ve always loved that grungy look. And that’s been me, deep down. I’ve just been hiding it for so long because I was trying to be the girl next door, the beachy sort of vibes, but it wasn’t me. But after I had a little discussion with myself, I stopped caring about what they wanted from me."

Check out The Ringer Wrestling Show podcast below:

It will be interesting to see what plans WWE has crafted for Mami in the near future.

