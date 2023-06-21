WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley sends out a five-word message to Judgment Day member following RAW

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley sent a five-word message to the WWE Universe following RAW.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Judgment Day faced Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens for a six-man tag match. Despite continuous interference from The Eradicator, the sinister stable lost the match after The American Nightmare hit Damian Priest with a Cross Rhodes.

Following the match, Ripley took to social media to show off her connection with her stablemate and on-screen partner, Dominik Mysterio, as she wrote:

"You wish you were us! R+D (emoji)," she wrote.

Rhea Ripley spoke about Dominik Mysterio's performance on the roster

Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley spoke about her stablemate Dominik Mysterio's performance on the roster.

While speaking on the Under The Ring podcast, The Eradicator mentioned how Dominik has grown in the field and got a reaction from the audience. She stated that she has only seen such crowd reactions at WrestleMania or other premium live events.

"Being out there while he gets booed is quite deafening. It's really cool to hear. I can't even hear what he's saying when he's talking next to me on a microphone. That's how the crowd can be and I've never heard someone get such a reaction so quickly like Dom does. The only time I've heard a loud reaction like that is obviously at like WrestleMania or a PLE. It's very rare that I hear the crowd get that loud for someone, especially so quickly, like he doesn't even have to say anything," Ripley said.

The Eradicator further added how proud she is of Dominik for coming such a long way.

"It makes me very proud knowing how much he's grown. I get emotional every now and then just because he's come so far and it's been real cool to be a part of it."

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Rhea Ripley and her stable.

