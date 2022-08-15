"It just looks wild" - WWE Superstar Ricochet responds to fan video 

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet recently took to social media to respond to a fan video praising him and fellow superstar Mustafa Ali.

Ricochet is well known for his high-flying abilities inside the ring. Even before he came to WWE, the Future of Flight showcased his skills and awed fans across promotions such as Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and Lucha Underground.

In a video showcasing the former Intercontinental Champion's abilities, a fan shared a video of Richochet's 630 Splash and Mustafa Ali's 054. The Future of Flight responded to the video by saying that when he and Ali step into the ring, it's filled with passion and energy.

"Man haha watching this it just looks wild! Haha But when @AliWWE and myself step out of that curtain, it’s full throttle, it’s energy…it’s passion. Can’t nobody say we don’t love what we do," he said.

Check out the tweet below:

Mustafa Ali also responded to the tweet praising him and Ricochet

The former 205 Live star also took to the social media platform to respond to the compilation.

Ali thanked the fan for the appreciation they've shown for the risks the two have taken in the ring. The former RETRIBUTION leader then stated that it was all for the "love of the game."

Mustafa Ali also sent a separate tweet to The One And Only, asking him if he'd like to run it back via a GIF.

While Ali and Ricochet share different brands in WWE, it is possible that the two might cross paths in the near future.

With the Future of Flight recently coming off a feud against Gunther where he lost his Intercontinental Title, it remains to be seen what is next for the superstar.

Who do you think would win a match between Mustafa Ali and Ricochet? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

