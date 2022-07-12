WWE Superstar Riddle makes a reference to Netflix's 'Stranger Things' on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Riddle made a reference to standout Netflix series 'Stranger Things' on Monday Night RAW.

He was set to take on Seth Freakin' Rollins on this week's edition of the red show, but before that, he was seen backstage with Bobby Lashley. The United States Champion and The Original Bro exchanged some positive and encouraging words as they geared up to face Theory and the aforementioned Rollins. This was in place of an apparent United States Championship open-challenge that Lashley was supposed to be hosting on this week's show.

During the promo, the former RK-Bro member talked about delivering an RKO outta nowhere to Rollins. Towards the end of the promo, Riddle referenced the hyper-popular Nextlix drama, Stranger Things. The 80s throwback series recently returned for the second half of its fourth season. The Original Bro asked The Almighty if he wanted to watch the show together, as the series' antagonist Vecna was too scary for him. Bobby said that he'd already seen the show, and that he'd catch up with the former UFC star later on.

It was interesting to see WWE referencing the series, and fans of the show will doubtless have been delighted to hear. You can read more about The Original Bro by clicking right here.

We asked a released WWE Superstar if he's interested in an AEW run. Here is his answer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far