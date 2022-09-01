"Need to take on a bit of a more serious edge" - Ridge Holland gets honest about his faction with Sheamus and Butch in WWE

WWE SmackDown Superstar Ridge Holland recently explained why The Brawling Brutes should adopt a more serious persona going forward.

Holland has been aligned with Sheamus and Butch as part of the faction that has been a staple on the Friday Night show over the last few months. Though all three performers have intimidating personalities and stiff wrestling styles, they have been presented in more of a comic light of late, leaving plenty to be desired.

Ridge Holland himself shares similar thoughts, which he shared in a recent interview with Metro. The 34-old-performer said that fans hadn't even seen a fraction of what he, Sheamus, and Butch could do together as a trio. He confessed that it was about time The Brawling Brutes adopted a "serious" side.

Furthermore, Holland added now that the faction has proved its comedic chops in WWE, it was natural for them to get the chance to display their "mean streak."

“We wanna really kick on now. It’s been kinda stop, start, so we wanna show people what we are capable of. I don’t even think we’ve scratched the surface with this group. We need to take on a bit of a more serious edge now. We’ve done some comedy stuff, and we really need to show people that we’ve got that mean streak and we’re not here to play games, you know?" said Ridge Holland

Ridge Holland could make his presence felt at WWE Clash at the Castle

Though Holland himself wouldn't be in action at Clash at the Castle, he would be on his stablemate, Sheamus' side, who would be challenging WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther. The match promises to be a barnburner, with both performers having enough momentum to walk away with the win.

Sheamus @WWESheamus Gunther has Ludwig in his corner. I have these two headcases… Good luck 🤫 #WWECastle Gunther has Ludwig in his corner. I have these two headcases… Good luck 🤫 #WWECastle https://t.co/U5AKf6o6gU

While Gunther would only have Ludwig Kaiser on his side, Sheamus would be accompanied by both Ridge Holland and Butch. As such, it's safe to say The Celtic Warrior has a more significant advantage heading into the show.

Do you see Holland interfering and helping Sheamus win the Intercontinental Championship at Clash at the Castle? Sound off in the comments section below.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: WWE Clash at the Castle Preview - How would Vince Russo book Gunther vs. Sheamus for the UK crowd?

We asked Drew McIntyre what Roman Reigns' weakness is. Catch his answer here. Do you agree?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava