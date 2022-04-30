WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey reveals unique present she received for her bachelorette party

Ronda Rousey credits her friend Shayna Baszler for getting her into WWE, and it all started at her bachelorette party.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet tied the knot with Travis Browne, but she gifted herself a memorable present before that. Rousey wanted to spend her bachelorette party with her friends, including Baszler. The latter started training at the WWE Performance Center, and Rousey instantly decided to join her friends.

The former women's champion revealed the details while speaking on the Wives Of Wrestling Podcast and recalled her appearance at the PC, which eventually laid the groundwork for her WWE tryout. She was quoted as saying:

"Well, it was Shayna that got me into WWE in general. Then she started training at the PC, then Marina moved out there with Chris. So, I guess I kind of approached them, I had a bachelorette party coming up, and I thought I really want to hang out with the girls, but everybody’s in Florida doing wrestling. I was like, ‘why don’t I come, and I’ll do wrestling with you guys. That way we can hang out, and have our time over there.'"

Rousey told the story of how she trained at the Performance Center before joining the company.

"I think my agent Brad, because I didn’t have Triple H’s number or anything, I was like, ‘what do you think the WWE would think if I asked my bachelorette party spent like a week training over there?’ Then I think it was me Jessamy and Shayna would do like an RV road trip, I love RVs, to LA from Florida. So, that was kind of it, my present to myself was basically giving myself a tryout." Rousey continued (H/T WrestlingInc)

Ronda Rousey's real-life friendship with WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler

Both Rousey and Shayna Baszler share a similar background as they were MMA fighters before competing inside the squared circle. Thus, they have been close friends in real life for a long time.

Wicked to see Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey share the ring! No friends in a #RoyalRumble Wicked to see Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey share the ring! No friends in a #RoyalRumbleWicked to see Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey share the ring! https://t.co/rKtyM2yoKb

When Ronda Rousey returned earlier this year, she crossed paths with Baszler during the Women's Royal Rumble match.

They acknowledged each other for a fleeting moment before returning to the task at hand. Fans loved their brief interaction, which led to speculations about them potentially working together down the line.

