WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez challenges current Impact star for a potential future match

WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez recalled her ROH Women's World Championship match against the current TNA/IMPACT Wrestling star Deonna Purrazzo on social media during the former's time in Ring of Honor.

Perez recently faced Blair Davenport for a Weapons Wild Match at NXT Great American Bash, where she defeated the latter. On Night 1 of the Halloween Havoc event, Perez was successful at defeating her arch-rival Kiana James in a Devil's Playground Match.

Taking to Instagram, Purrazzo recently uploaded a photo of her match against Perez on the January 13 episode of TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, as she mentioned that it was one of her favorite matches of her career.

"One of my fave matches ever @roxanne_wwe," Purrazzo shared.

Responding to her rival's post, Roxanne asked if the duo should get inside the squared circle for a match once again.

"let's do it again someday yea?" Perez shared.

Check out a screengrab of Roxanne Perez's Instagram story below:

Roxanne Perez had recently sent out a stern warning to Kiana James

WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez had recently sent out a stern warning to her arch-rival Kiana James.

While speaking in a backstage interview following the latest episode of NXT, Perez mentioned how bad she felt after James interrupted her match against Lash Legend and cost her the match. She also stated that James has always been snatching away her opportunities to get closer to the NXT Women's Championship.

"I'm p***ed off. I'm p***ed off, that's exactly how I feel, because every single time that I get an opportunity, that I get an inch closer to getting back that NXT Women's Championship, Kiana James has to come on in and take it from me," Perez said.

Perez continued and claimed that she would take out Kiana James in their future matches and eventually earn back her NXT Women's Title.

"Kiana has had it out for me since the day that we got signed together. Why? Because I became Breakout Tournament winner, she didn't. I became Iron Survivor, she didn't. I became NXT Women's Champion and she didn't. And that's supposed to be my fault? No, what's going to be my fault is when I take her out for good."

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has for Roxanne Perez in the near future.

