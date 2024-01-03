WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez takes a dig at 26-year-old NXT star following major loss

WWE NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez recently took to social media to send a message to Arianna Grace

The former NXT Women's Champion has become one of the most prominent names on the brand, feuding with stars like Cora Jade and Tiffany Stratton. Before she joined WWE, she trained under Hall of Famer Booker T and performed in ROH.

On the latest episode of NXT, Perez locked horns with Arianna Grace in a singles match. The contest ended on a controversial note, as Grace was declared the winner via disqualification after her opponent attacked her. Following the show, the 22-year-old sent a message to her rival:

"I said try me didn't I," Perez wrote on her Instagram Story.

Check out a screengrab of Roxanne Perez's Instagram Story in the tweet below:

WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez opened up about possibly facing Cora Jade at WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade share a storied history. They once held the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship together before parting ways.

In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Perez asserted that she would love to go up against Jade inside the squared circle multiple times in their careers.

The 22-year-old added that she and her former tag team partner could headline WrestleMania in the future:

"I would love to wrestle Cora Jade for years and years. One day, I truly feel we are going to be headlining WrestleMania. So, yeah, we are the future, and this is why everybody should be watching NXT because we are the stars of tomorrow," Perez said.

It will be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Perez. Will she join the main roster soon? Only time will tell.

What are your thoughts on Perez's latest match against Grace? Sound off in the comments section below.