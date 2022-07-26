"Big Show walked in on us" - Current WWE Superstar's wife recalls getting intimate at Madison Square Garden

The backstage world of WWE can be a pretty wild place at times, it seems.

The WWE Universe has always been fascinated with what goes on behind the scenes at RAW and SmackDown. Today we got a story from the wife of Randy Orton that probably nobody expected.

During the latest episode of The Wives of Wrestling podcast, the wife of The Viper, Kim Orton, spoke about the time The Big Show walked in on her and Orton. The Apex Predator and his wife were being intimate during the Christmas day episode of Monday Night RAW. This took place back in 2013 at Madison Square Garden:

"Big Show walked in on us in Madison Square Garden," Kim Orton revealed. "He told us the room to go in. A security guard walked in on us. That's when he had both titles. New, fresh love. There's nothing better, we're showing Christ our love." [H/T: Fightful]

Randy Orton is currently sidelined from WWE due to a serious back injury

Randy Orton was last seen on WWE programming on the May 20th episode of SmackDown.

Orton and his RK-Bro tag team partner Riddle lost the RAW World Tag Team Titles to The Usos in a unification matchup. Following the match, Roman Reigns and The Usos attacked The Viper outside the ring to write him off of television due to a back injury.

Riddle confirmed on an episode of SmackDown that Orton would need surgery to repair the issues with his back. Reports suggest that The Viper will be forced to miss the rest of 2022 due to injury.

It was also reported that Orton was originally penciled in to face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam before the injury occurred.

What do you make of Kim Orton's comments? Do you miss seeing Randy Orton on RAW and SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Find out which top AEW star dubbed Paige a bad b**** right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you miss Randy Orton on WWE RAW? Yes No 24 votes so far