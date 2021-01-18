WWE Superstar Samoa Joe donates his hair to charity

WWE Superstar Samoa Joe has donated his hair to Children With Hair Loss (CWHL), a non-profit organization. Founded in 2000, CWHL provides human hair replacements at no cost to children and young adults facing medically-related hair loss.

Samoa Joe recently shared a photo of his trimmed ponytail on Instagram with the caption:

"It was a good run, hopefully, it will find a better purpose at CWHL."

This isn't the first time that a WWE Superstar has done something special for a good cause, as the likes of Braun Strowman, John Cena, and others have changed the lives of many people around the world through their charity work. The Monster Among Braun Strowman took things to the next level by jumping into a frozen lake for charity.

Samoa Joe is one of the most popular WWE Superstars at the moment, and his worthy cause will inspire more people to donate to those less fortunate. Besides entertaining the world every week, WWE and its Superstars also do a great job of giving back and supporting different communities.

Samoa Joe's run in WWE

Samoa Joe United States Champion

Samoa Joe currently serves as a commentator on WWE Monday Night RAW, but there's no doubt that he will return to the ring someday. In WWE, Samoa Joe held the NXT Championship and the United States Championship. Many believe that he needs to hold a major title in WWE before calling it a day. Prior to his injury, Joe competed as a face and was involved in a feud with 'The Monday Night Messiah' Seth Rollins on RAW.

Samoa Joe deserves to be the WWE champion this year. pic.twitter.com/oIJynzKZEd — 👑Adam Goldberg👑 (@adamgoldberg28) January 2, 2021

Their feud, however, didn't have a proper ending due to Samoa Joe's injury. With the Royal Rumble PPV coming up, it's possible that the Samoan Submission machine could be a surprise entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match.