Current Champion in WWE wants singles bout with Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar rematch

WWE NXT Champion Samoa Joe is keen on having a singles match with Randy Orton and run it back with Brock Lesnar in the future. Joe opined that Orton is a tremendous performer while also stating that it's great to step in the ring with Lesnar.

In an interview with Metro, Joe discussed about potential opponents for him in WWE. The two-time US Champion wants to face Randy Orton one-on-one and Brock Lesnar once again. He also believes that there are plenty of stars in NXT that he wants to face as well.

"That’s really what excites me at this point. There’s a lot of matches out there in the ether that maybe I could get to do. I’d still love to go round with Randy Orton once, just ’cause I think he’s tremendous as a performer in what he’s able to do. I’d love to go with Brock again, that’s always great. When I look at this crop, this murderer’s row of NXT stars in front of me, it’s hard not to want them too. It’s a target-rich environment, and I’m very happy to me in there!" said Samoa Joe.

Samoa Joe, who returned to the ring for the first time since February 2020 at last month's NXT Takeover, won the NXT Championship for the third time in his career.

Samoa Joe's past encounters with Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar in WWE

Samoa Joe hasn't had a singles feud with Randy Orton in WWE, which is a surprise as the two are exceptional performers who can bring the best out of each other. Joe and Orton have shared the ring on only a few occasions.

Joe and Brock Lesnar, though, had one feud in WWE back in 2017 when The Beast Incarnate was the Universal Champion.

They first faced each other at the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view in 2017 and later that year at SummerSlam, where Joe, Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and Braun Strowman were in a Fatal Four-way match.

Former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas recently caught up with SK Wrestling. Click here for more.

Edited by Alan John