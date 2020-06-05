WWE Superstar Sasha Banks pays heartwarming tribute to the late Hana Kimura

Sasha Banks has posted another heartwarming message for the late Hana Kimura.

Hana Kimura, unexpectedly, took her life a few days ago.

Sasha Banks

WWE SmackDown Superstar, Sasha Banks has paid tribute to the late Hana Kimura, via another message on social media.

Two weeks ago, the pro wrestling world was left shocked after the tragic death of World Wonder Ring Stardom Superstar, Hana Kimura, who passed away at the age of 22. Wrestlers from all around the world, including Superstars from WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestling, NJPW, Stardom, and from the Independent Circuit paid tribute to Kimura.

Former four-time WWE RAW Women's Champion, Sasha Banks also paid tribute to Hana in a very heartwarming manner on last week's edition of WWE SmackDown. The Boss, who was involved in a segment with The New Day and Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross, wore a black armband to the ring which had Hana written on it in white.

In a recent tweet, Banks once again showcased her love for Hana Kimura, in her very own manner, as she quoted a tweet from last week. The tweet, as you can see below, contains a few images of Banks and Bayley from last week's SmackDown and the Hana tribute armband is visible on Banks' right arm.

In response to the images, Banks took to Twitter and paid tribute to the late Hana Kimura once again, via the following message:

Hana Kimura's death absolutely shocked the pro wrestling world, as the 22-year-old decided to take her own life after being a victim of cyberbullying, due to an incident which took place on the Netflix based reality series, Terrace House.

Tribute messages poured in for Kimura from all around the world and her loss was absolutely tragic for the pro wrestling world, especially considering the fact that she was still in the early stages of her career and was one of the most talented wrestlers in the world.

Nevertheless, this was indeed a heartwarming gesture from The Boss.

What's next for Sasha Banks on SmackDown?

Sasha Banks is currently part of an alliance with her close friend Bayley on SmackDown. Last week, the duo interrupted the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross during their segment with The New Day.

The incident eventually led to WWE booking a tag team match between Banks and Bayley against Bliss and Cross, with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at stake, this Friday on SmackDown.