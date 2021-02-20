"I say a lot of prayers that I’ll come out in one piece!" - WWE Superstar on facing Nia Jax in the ring

Lana recently reflected on her rivalry with Nia Jax, and she revealed that she says a lot of prayers before she faces Jax in the ring.

Lana and Nia Jax have been feuding for a long time at this point. Jax is one of the most dangerous stars in the WWE Women's division, and Lana has endured a lot of punishment at her hands over the past few months.

During an interview with with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, Lana discussed about her feud with Jax, and Lana revealed that she "says a lot of prayers" before her matches with the former RAW Women's Champion.

"I think that Nia is very, very strong… And Nia is a beautiful Samoan with lots of strength and lots of size on her, so yeah I have to spend a lot of time mentally preparing myself because I know when I go out there, legit anything could happen [with Nia]."

"I know that everyone wants to be laughing about certain things and making jokes, but I remember that. I say a lot of prayers that I’ll come out in one piece! But I don’t know, maybe I like the adrenaline rush. Maybe there’s something wrong with me [laughs]."

Many fans remember the infamous streak in which Nia Jax slammed Lana through a table for several consecutive weeks on WWE RAW. But Lana recently got revenge by sending Jax through a table in a match on the red brand.

Lana is set to get a title shot against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

Lana on WWE RAW

Lana and Naomi won a three-way match to crown new contenders on the RAW after Royal Rumble 2021. As a result, the duo earned a shot at the Women's Tag Team Championship that Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler currently hold. This match won't be the first time that Lana has received a shot at the titles, though.

Near the end of 2020, Lana and Asuka earned the right to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship at TLC 2020. But a dastardly attack by Nia Jax and Baszler put Lana out of action. Eventually, Charlotte Flair was revealed as Lana's replacement.

Some say Lady Luck had my back at Survivor Series and putting @NiaJaxWWE through a table. I’m going to keep preparing so I’m ready when Lady Luck comes knocking at my door. #WWERaw #WWEChamber @WWE — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) February 19, 2021

Lana has never won a title in her WWE career, but that could change very soon. Many fans in the WWE Universe believe that Lana has improved a lot in the ring lately. It would certainly be a fitting end to this storyline if she ends up becoming one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions.