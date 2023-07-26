WWE Superstar says 'bye' after recent loss

A popular female WWE star has left fans concerned with her reaction to a recent loss. The star in question is Cora Jade.

Week one of the WWE NXT Gold Rush special saw Cora Jade defeating Dana Brooke in singles action. The duo have been at odds ever since. Jade has also defeated Brooke's protege Kelani Jordan.

Cora Jade and Dana Brooke collided again on tonight's edition of NXT. The Kendo Stick match ended with Brooke hitting a Swanton Bomb on Jade and picking up the big win.

Shortly after the loss, Jade took to Twitter and sent a one-word message. The only thing she had to say was "bye."

It is not yet clear what Jade was indicating through her message. The heel star has been one of the mainstays in the women's division of WWE NXT and has impressed with her in-ring acumen. The star was also a former women's tag team champion until she betrayed her partner Roxanne Perez.

Fans have argued that, of late, Cora Jade has not been enjoying much success, with most of her feuds falling flat. It remains to be seen what the future holds for her.

