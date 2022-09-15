Top WWE Superstar says defeating Charlotte Flair is 'one of her top goals' in the company

Bianca Belair has discussed potentially facing Charlotte Flair and how the latter is the final horsewoman she is yet to conquer.

The EST of WWE has been at the top of the women's division in recent years. Since transitioning to the main roster in 2020, Bianca Belair has achieved numerous notable accolades, including winning the Royal Rumble Match and the women's championship.

The Queen was last seen in WWE when she lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey in an "I Quit" match at WrestleMania Backlash. Speaking on In The Kliq, the current RAW Women's Champion highlighted that it was one of her goals to defeat Flair.

"Yes, that is one of my top goals is to eventually defeat and pin all of The Four Horsewomen. I've gotten 3 out of 4. I'm excited to go up against Bayley again (...) Eventually you know, go after Charlotte Flair. I mean for her to be the last one that I've to try to conquer. It is a big task." (From 5:08 to 5:35)

Belair and Flair are homegrown talents who started their illustrious careers in WWE's third brand. It will be interesting to see when these two superstars collide and if any titles would be on the line for the possible contest.

Bianca Belair used to look up to Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair has been an inspiration to several upcoming WWE Superstars who dream of making it big in the company. Several years ago, Flair started her career in NXT, where she defeated Natalya to become the NXT Women's Champion.

During her brief stint on the developmental show in 2020, she defeated Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36 to win the brand's title again. Speaking on In The Kliq, Bianca Belair detailed how she admired and looked up to The Queen while training at the Performance Center.

"You know when I first came to WWE, she was one of the first women that I looked up to. I think a lot of people forget that she's a homegrown talent. I mean her dad is Ric Flair but she's a homegrown talent. So I always saw myself in her. So for her to be the last one to conquer, I feel like I really be at the top of the mountain." (From 5:36 to 5:55)

The two are currently on separate brands as Belair is feuding with Bayley and Damage CTRL on RAW, while The Queen is signed to SmackDown. Fans will have to wait and see when Flair makes her much-awaited comeback.

