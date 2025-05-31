WWE Superstar says she 'doesn't give a f**k' after making things personal with Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair has a big problem to deal with. On this week's WWE SmackDown, it was revealed that Naomi had stopped by Belair's parents' house.

Belair opened the show, making her big return to WWE television for the first time in weeks. Shortly afterward, she was interrupted by Naomi, who made the big revelation while confronting her former tag team partner.

On Instagram, Naomi shared a one-word message after revealing that she had stopped by Bianca Belair's parents' house. The 37-year-old seems unbothered by her actions.

"IDGAF⚠️," wrote Naomi.

Check out a screengrab of Naomi's Instagram comment:

Bianca Belair and Naomi had a fallout several months ago when it was revealed that the latter had attacked Jade Cargill in November 2024. She was responsible for slamming Cargill onto the hood of a car in a vicious assault, sidelining her for several months. The Storm eventually returned at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, attacking Naomi and taking her out of the match in the process.

Naomi and Cargill also had a match at WrestleMania 41, which went in favour of the latter. However, their issues seem far from over, as on this week's SmackDown, Naomi defeated Cargill and Nia Jax to qualify for the 2025 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

