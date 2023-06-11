WWE Superstar says upcoming event is his "last chance"; hints about his future in faction after multiple losses

There's only so much time that you can be in charge of a faction if you're losing repeatedly, and that's the situation a WWE Superstar appears to have found himself in. Joe Gacy, leader of the Schism, is set for a match this Tuesday that he has touted as his "last chance".

The last few weeks have not been kind to Gacy. He is tense after two major losses. He first loss his chance to become the North American Champion at NXT Battleground by losing to Wes Lee and Tyler Bate. He has now also lost this past week at WWE NXT to Mustafa Ali.

The star is more than disappointed, he said that he is in a very "low place" and that it is his last chance as well to prove that he is a worthy leader.

"Mustafa Ali, I heard what you said that this Tuesday at NXT is going to be your last chance. Ali, you and I, we're not so different. You believe Tuesday is your last chance to prove to your family that you can chase your dreams, prove to your son that you can be a champion. I too have a family that I need to prove myself too. I need to prove to my family that I am a worthy leader. I am in a very very low place right now. I lost at Battleground, and then you beat me. We are similar but there is a line that makes you and I very very different." (00:00 - 00:51)

In his video message, he also said that Ali had him backed up at a corner with no escape. He warned that he became very dangerous when cornered, and said that he was ready to do anything in such a situation.

"But you back me into a corner with no escape and no other options, that's when I become a very very dangerous man. That's when I think that I'm just about capable of anything. This Tuesday when the Schism takes on Mustafa Ali, Wes Lee, and Tyler Bate, you believe that it's your last chance, and maybe you're right, but it's also my last chance, and I will do anything. And I mean anything." (00:52 - 01:51)

Joe Gacy's future as the leader of Schism could be in question if he loses at WWE NXT

The fact that Gacy lost two top matches means that this match is more critical than ever. Through his promo, it was clear that Gacy was worried about his position as Schism's leader.

Facing the team of Ali, Bate, and Lee during the upcoming WWE NXT means that he is in need of a critical win.

Now it remains to be seen if he can pick it up, and fans will be waiting to see what happens if he loses there too. His very future with the faction could be in danger.

What do you think happens in WWE if Joe Gacy loses this week? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

