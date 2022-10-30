WWE Superstar says his upcoming match will be as historic as Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant

The WrestleMania III main event between Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant is one of the most iconic WWE matches that transcended professional wrestling. However, Braun Strowman believes his upcoming bout against Omos will be just as historic.

The Monster Among Men has wreaked havoc on the WWE roster since his return. Omos, meanwhile, has been equally dominant on the red brand, making the collision between the two inevitable. The match was set up after MVP and Omos showed up on SmackDown to confront Strowman.

Taking to social media ahead of the bout, Braun Strowman stated that the only thing that compares to their upcoming showdown is Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant.

"A fight fit for literal kings!! There’s has never been a monumental event like this in history idk ever. The only thing that can compare is Hogan vs Andre. That is a match that has been and will be talked about till time decides to stand still. But the time for me now to carve my name in history is upon me. Time to make a moment that will stand the ties of time and when I’m am old f**k and broken. I can look back and say you see kids."

The former Universal Champion continued:

"This is where I changed our family our history and the way the whole f**king world looks at us. Nothing in my life and any of my family’s life has come easy. Cause we know the sacrifices it takes to achieve greatness. again when the your good at what you do being at what you do. Not one mother f***er can stop you."

Hulk Hogan ended Andre the Giant's undefeated streak at WWE WrestleMania III

The match between Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant was epic in more than one way. Hogan and Andre were two of the greatest stars of their time, and their rivalry was considered the most crucial in professional wrestling history.

The match between the two was perfectly built up with Hogan's three-year title reign on the line against Andre's legendary 15-year undefeated streak.

Hulk Hogan, the face of WWE in that era, ultimately retained the title after delivering the historic Bodyslam to Andre the Giant.

Do you think Strowman vs. Omos can replicate the magic of Hogan vs. Andre? Sound off in the comments section below.

