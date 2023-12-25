WWE Superstar sends a bold message after joining Santos Escobar's new faction

WWE star Angel Garza took to Instagram to send a bold message after joining Santos Escobar's newest faction.

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Garza and Humberto Carrillo assisted Escobar in beating Bobby Lashley and progressing into the next round of the United States Championship No. 1 Contender's Tournament.

Taking to Instagram, Garza reflected on his alliance with Escobar and labeled themselves as the "new Legado".

"New Year , New Attitude, New Era , New Legado," wrote Garza Jr.

Santos Escobar broke character to praise Dragon Lee

Santos Escobar and Dragon Lee are arch-rivals on WWE television. Escobar even ripped off Lee's mask following a victory over the reigning NXT North American Champion at Survivor Series: WarGames.

However, speaking in an interview with Wrestling With Freddie, Escobar broke character to praise Lee. He claimed that Lee would be a big star and mentioned that the two men have great chemistry inside the ring. Escobar said:

"Dragon Lee is going to be a big star. It's pretty obvious that he's got something going on. He's been on the main roster for less than two months. He already had his first one-on-one at a premium live event. (We have) crazy chemistry. Triple H said it in the press conference after. Two lucha guys that bring more than just being two lucha guys. That's what I wanted. That was my vision. I know the urge is there, you have 12 to 15 minutes, to go out and just do crazy stuff, but the truth is, if you stay lucha, you stay lucha."

Escobar will be facing Kevin Owens in the final of the United States Championship No. 1 Contender's Tournament. The winner will get a shot at Logan Paul's title at Royal Rumble 2024.

