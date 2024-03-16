WWE Superstar sends a four-word message after controversial loss to Damage CTRL

WWE star Zoey Stark took to social media to send a four-word message after her and Shayna Baszler's loss on Monday Night RAW.

On the latest edition of RAW, Stark and Baszler were unsuccessful in winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships from Damage CTRL members Kairi Sane and Asuka.

In the aftermath of RAW, Stark took to Instagram to send a four-word message and briefly reflect on her team's loss.

"STILL the dream team" wrote Stark

Damage CTRL previously confronted Stark and Baszler after the duo earned their shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. The faction made a rare appearance on RAW after Dakota Kai betrayed Bayley during a tag team match on SmackDown a few weeks ago.

On RAW, The Kabuki Warriors retained their titles, courtesy of interference by Kai, whose cheap shot led to Asuka and Sane securing the victory.

Asuka and Kairi Sane were confident heading into their match against WWE stars Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler

In the lead-up to their Women's Tag Team Championship defense against Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler, Asuka and Kairi Sane warned the RAW superstars.

The Kabuki Warriors are in their second reign as Women's Tag Team Champions. They defeated Katana Chance and Kayden Carter to win the title. The champions successfully defended against Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae at Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia last month.

Following their successful defense against Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley at NXT Roadblock, Asuka and Sane warned Stark and Baszler. Speaking in an interview, the duo stated:

"Shayna, Zoey, [Asuka speaks in Japanese] no way, no way. We're still the champion. No one is ready for Kabuki Warriors."

Asuka and Sane's opponents for WrestleMania 40 are yet to be determined.

