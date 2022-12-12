WWE Superstar sends heartfelt message to Big E

Big E reacted to The New Day's WWE Tag Team Championship win at NXT Deadline on Twitter. Xavier Woods, his fellow New Day member, gave a heartfelt reply to the former WWE Champion's Tweet.

The New Day is one of the most popular and decorated teams in history, having had seven reigns as SmackDown Tag Team Champions and the longest reign as Raw Tag Team Champions at 483 days. They also hold the record for most WWE Tag Team Championship reigns (12).

The New Day defeated Pretty Deadly for the NXT Tag Team Championships at NXT Deadline, making them Triple Crown Champions. Big E sent a heartfelt message in response to Kofi and Xavier's victory at Deadline, saying he is very proud to be partners with the two men.

"What an absurdly talented pair of partners! I won the wrestling lottery when I got to team with these two. Massive congrats, my brothers! Love y’all to death," Big E Tweeted.

Xavier Woods had an emotional response to the former WWE champion's Tweet.

"LOVE YOU MAN!" replied Xavier.

Big E suffered a serious neck injury during a Smackdown episode earlier this year when he took a belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland and landed directly on his neck.

The New Day are well on their way to becoming a legendary tag team. The team of Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Big E have won numerous tag titles in the company.

The Creed Brothers' match against Indus Sher was canceled because they were not medically cleared to compete. However, The New Day interrupted Pretty Deadly's Christmas Story and challenged them for the Tag Team Championships on Saturday night.

The two teams executed some spectacular moves and produced several of the top spots of the night. During the match, Prince and Kofi got into a twerk-off, which the former WWE Champion won. One of the title belts came into play at one point, and all four men passed it to each other and pretended to be hit by it behind the referee's back.

Pretty Deadly tried every trick in the book to get rid of the iconic tag team. However, The New Day surprised everyone by winning with the Midnight Hour. It was a fun competition that shocked many fans.

It will be interesting to see Big E return from his injury and either rejoin The New Day or compete as a singles competitor.

