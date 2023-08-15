WWE Superstar sends a message after crowning herself champion tonight on RAW

WWE Superstar Piper Niven sent a message to the fans after she crowned herself as champion tonight on RAW.

Piper Niven made her main roster debut in 2021 and has since been paired with a couple of superstars. However, she has failed to make a name for herself and has remained off television for the past few months.

Over the past few weeks, there have been questions surrounding the Women's Tag Team Championship since Sonya Deville suffered a torn ACL. Chelsea Green has since been reluctant to hand over the titles and even suggested tonight on WWE RAW that she will hold auditions to find her new partner.

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance approached Green and indicated that they will be interested in challenging for the tag titles. However, they were attacked by returning Piper Niven, who declared herself as Green's new partner and one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions.

After crowning herself as a champion, Niven took to social media to send a message to WWE fans.

"Thank you, I deserve this."

It remains to be seen if this is accepted by Adam Pearce since it is not the norm to have a champion replaced like this during a title reign.

